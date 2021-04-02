$0.13 EPS Expected for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.37. 811,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,015. Empire State Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,135.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 354,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

