$1.10 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. ASGN reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.46 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ASGN from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on ASGN from $80.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $97,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,621.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total transaction of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,334.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ASGN in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ASGN by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.56. 178,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $102.78.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

