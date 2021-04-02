Zacks: Analysts Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 billion and the highest is $1.22 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.19.

In related news, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at $789,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.1% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $1,260,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CHD traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $86.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $63.08 and a 1-year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.40 and its 200 day moving average is $86.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

