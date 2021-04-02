V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to report $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. V.F. posted sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.15 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.23 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Shares of VFC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.49. 2,082,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,148. V.F. has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 63,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of V.F. by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 102,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,713,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,705,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 57,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 36,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

