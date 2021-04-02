Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 339 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,303,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $598,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 37.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 39,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in FedEx by 134.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,480 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,660,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $283.54. 1,443,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.30 and its 200-day moving average is $265.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $103.40 and a 1-year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.27.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

