Zacks: Brokerages Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $502.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $502.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $504.31 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $486.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.05.

CHKP traded up $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,218. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $96.21 and a twelve month high of $139.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 92,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after purchasing an additional 64,082 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 188,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

