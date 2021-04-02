Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGH. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $143,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 315,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 109.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $168,000. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

TGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:TGH traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 406,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,665. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Textainer Group has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $161.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Equities analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.