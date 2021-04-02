United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,500 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the February 28th total of 779,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on USM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other United States Cellular news, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,056 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in United States Cellular in the third quarter worth about $1,086,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in United States Cellular by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.80. 95,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,556. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day moving average is $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.70. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $37.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.03%. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

