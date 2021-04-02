RED Hits Market Capitalization of $991,754.83 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. RED has a total market cap of $991,754.83 and approximately $98,340.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RED has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.55 or 0.00348405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000860 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

