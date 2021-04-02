ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to post sales of $109.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.36 million and the highest is $118.00 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $90.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $554.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.90 million to $629.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $763.09 million, with estimates ranging from $656.40 million to $986.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.47.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 1,503,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,659. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.35 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 29,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $1,641,856.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,560 shares of company stock valued at $3,427,583. Insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.