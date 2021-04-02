Illuvium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35.40 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.41 or 0.00150986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Illuvium has traded flat against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and approximately $35.40 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,296 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

