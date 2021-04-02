$236.43 Million in Sales Expected for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) will announce $236.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.46 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $221.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $978.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $968.07 million to $997.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kilroy Realty.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.92.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. 741,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,276,732. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $70.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

