SOMESING Price Up 78.5% This Week (SSX)

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $34.12 million and $389.74 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SOMESING has traded up 78.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00066593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.34 or 0.00284279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00091046 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.40 or 0.00740310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00028954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010197 BTC.

SOMESING Profile

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,343,000 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

