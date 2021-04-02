Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $795.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will announce sales of $795.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $790.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $804.00 million. Citrix Systems reported sales of $860.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.54.

CTXS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.32. 858,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,431. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.25 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,749 shares of company stock valued at $7,634,169 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

