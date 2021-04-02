Short Interest in Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) Increases By 41.9%

Cereplast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CERPQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CERPQ remained flat at $$0.16 during trading on Friday. 271,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Cereplast has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.70.

About Cereplast

Cereplast, Inc does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

