Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in March

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 28th total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,656.0 days.

Daifuku stock remained flat at $$97.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.75. Daifuku has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Daifuku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers automated warehousing, various storage and transport, and sorting and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for smartphones and tablet computers.

