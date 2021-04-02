Short Interest in China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Decreases By 25.0%

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CIWT remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. China Industrial Waste Management has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55.

About China Industrial Waste Management

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

