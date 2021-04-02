Short Interest in China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Decreases By 25.0%

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CIWT remained flat at $$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,382. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.09. China Industrial Waste Management has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.55.
About China Industrial Waste Management
Read More: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for China Industrial Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Industrial Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.