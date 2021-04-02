Brokerages Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Target Price at $232.14

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st.

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. 2,441,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

