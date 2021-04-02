Flux (ZEL) Trading 25.9% Higher This Week

Flux (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last week, Flux has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flux has a total market capitalization of $25.68 million and approximately $225,309.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 146,552,861 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

