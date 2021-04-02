Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,265,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,236,387,000 after buying an additional 965,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $7.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,701,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,558. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $227.35 and a twelve month high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $360.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.75.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

