$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Yum! Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Yum! Brands posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum! Brands will report full year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yum! Brands.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.80. 927,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,283. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $62.16 and a one year high of $111.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

