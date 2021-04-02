Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $10.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.05 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Targa Resources.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.84.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Blackstone Group Inc increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 10,402,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,944,000 after acquiring an additional 544,091 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,535,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,181 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,439,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,352,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,383,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 167,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRGP stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.10. 1,644,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,221. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Targa Resources (TRGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.