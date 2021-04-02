Short Interest in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) Declines By 18.1%

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

LNGR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,600. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

