Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Rises By 45.2%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,270,000 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 3,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,485,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,384,117. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13. Iterum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $6.02.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $25,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael W. Dunne sold 33,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $57,337.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,498 shares in the company, valued at $500,831.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,152,456 shares of company stock worth $26,163,749. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRM shares. HC Wainwright raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.90.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

