API3 24 Hour Volume Reaches $33.37 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One API3 token can currently be bought for $8.68 or 0.00014600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market cap of $120.24 million and $33.37 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3

API3 Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

