INT Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.94 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Over the last week, INT has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. INT has a total market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get INT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,036.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

About INT

INT (INT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. The official website for INT is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.