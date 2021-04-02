TrueDeck Price Tops $0.0106 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $324,306.68 and $13,851.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00052412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00020138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,036.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.09 or 0.00664306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00069764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028263 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a token. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

