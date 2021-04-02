REVV Price Down 7.8% Over Last Week (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. REVV has a market cap of $141.31 million and approximately $11.11 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One REVV token can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

