Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.45 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will announce $228.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.60 million and the lowest is $206.60 million. Alkermes posted sales of $246.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

ALKS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Alkermes stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,256. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,332,000 after acquiring an additional 48,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,955,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,760,000 after buying an additional 171,200 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 152,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

