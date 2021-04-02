Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of RYDAF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 61,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,144. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

