Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 28th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Shares of RYDAF stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 61,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,144. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25.
Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile
