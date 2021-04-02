PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,365,477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 654,827,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,362,000. PHI Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
PHI Group Company Profile
