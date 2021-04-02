PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,900 shares, an increase of 47.2% from the February 28th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,365,477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHI Group stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 654,827,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,362,000. PHI Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get PHI Group alerts:

PHI Group Company Profile

PHI Group Inc, through its subsidiary, PHI Capital Holdings, Inc, provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.