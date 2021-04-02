Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.2 days.

Shares of Recruit stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. Recruit has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Recruit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

