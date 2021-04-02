Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,600 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 28th total of 543,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 250.2 days.
Shares of Recruit stock traded down $1.25 on Friday, hitting $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. Recruit has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $80.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.
Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Recruit will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recruit Company Profile
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.
