Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.38 Billion

Brokerages expect that Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) will announce $21.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Target’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.72 billion and the highest is $22.27 billion. Target posted sales of $19.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Target will report full year sales of $91.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.70 billion to $95.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $95.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.48 billion to $97.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.90.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock worth $4,128,843 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Target by 64.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,699 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $1,172,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,730,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,151. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. The stock has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $201.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

