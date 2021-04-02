MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $780.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will report $780.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $805.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $769.00 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $786.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,339 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,914. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,206. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $53.11 and a 52-week high of $92.27. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

