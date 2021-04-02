EnterCoin (ENTRC) Price Up 17.2% This Week

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One EnterCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EnterCoin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $174,879.80 and approximately $44,199.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 931.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00028228 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling EnterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

