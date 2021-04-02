Auctus Price Tops $0.47 on Top Exchanges (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Auctus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000794 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $21.55 million and approximately $280,284.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded up 81% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00052533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020043 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 931.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.91 or 0.00663615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00069856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,618,739 coins. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

