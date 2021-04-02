Elrond (EGLD) Market Cap Reaches $2.89 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $167.64 or 0.00281699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $2.89 billion and approximately $249.03 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00048568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00021969 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011999 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006366 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,909.64 or 0.03208996 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,467,492 coins and its circulating supply is 17,238,545 coins. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EGLDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.