Analysts Expect Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021


Brokerages forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will announce $4.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $17.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.88. 2,430,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,999,533. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.91 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH)

