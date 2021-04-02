NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,667 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $18.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $552.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,706,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,901. The company has a market cap of $342.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $238.39 and a 52 week high of $614.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $540.25 and its 200 day moving average is $533.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.56.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.