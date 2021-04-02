Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,236,000 after buying an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,785,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 67,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WM. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 1,308,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,136,930. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.54. The firm has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $131.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,683 shares of company stock worth $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.