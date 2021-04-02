Sheets Smith Investment Management Takes $2.21 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,086 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000. Facebook makes up about 2.0% of Sheets Smith Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. United Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,999 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,889 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.90.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $298.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,615,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,734,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $270.04. The firm has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.83 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,757 shares of company stock worth $390,059,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

