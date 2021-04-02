Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 242,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,498,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIK. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 68,486 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CIK traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.33. 557,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,447. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

