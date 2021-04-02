W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Short Interest Update

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the February 28th total of 923,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.19. 1,749,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.38 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CL King raised their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Grace & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

