Abyss Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.23 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Abyss has a market capitalization of $16.62 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss token can currently be purchased for $0.0727 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Abyss has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 1,081.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

