$470.00 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to announce $470.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $474.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Woodmark.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMWD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.25. 75,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,602. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average is $92.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Woodmark during the 4th quarter worth about $20,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 135,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.