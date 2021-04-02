Idle Price Hits $11.55 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and $300,256.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00019393 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idle has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00066847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00091862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.82 or 0.00736586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00029184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,279,272 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

