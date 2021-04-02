Retirement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,861.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,393,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.17.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $249.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.29. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $194.21 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

