Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,617 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $76,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,616,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pfizer by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,111,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,558 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.30. 21,319,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,087,145. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

