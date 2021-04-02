Field & Main Bank Has $866,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $52.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,382.46. 248,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,990. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,299.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,203.08 and a 12 month high of $2,469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,237.87.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

