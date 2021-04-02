$114.40 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to announce $114.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.80 million. BancFirst posted sales of $109.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year sales of $455.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.90 million to $457.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $460.95 million, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $461.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $114.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.85 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other BancFirst news, insider Ken Starks sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total value of $258,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $332,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,266 shares of company stock valued at $9,428,486 over the last ninety days. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BancFirst by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $70.86. 53,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,809. BancFirst has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

